TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he would take firm steps in the foreign exchange market as needed and was closely watching the yen in Tokyo trading.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Azumi said currency moves should reflect economic fundmentals, expressing wariness about speculative moves behind the yen's rise.

The yen has hit new record highs against the dollar for three days in a row. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)