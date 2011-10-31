BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that he would take firm measures on foreign exchange as necessary but added that he saw no specific reason behind the yen's record high against the dollar earlier in the day.
He told reporters recent currency moves were speculative and did not reflect the real economy.
The dollar touched a record low of 75.31 yen earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: