TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that he would take firm measures on foreign exchange as necessary but added that he saw no specific reason behind the yen's record high against the dollar earlier in the day.

He told reporters recent currency moves were speculative and did not reflect the real economy.

The dollar touched a record low of 75.31 yen earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)