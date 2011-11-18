TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that the Group of Seven industrialised nations may met by year-end to discuss the euro zone debt crisis, but that this has not been confirmed.

"It is true that there has been talk about holding a G7 meeting towards the year-end since the G20 summit in Cannes," Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. "But it is not certain whether this will happen."

He added that he was paying close attention to a rise in Spain's borrowing costs and that it was important for Germany to play a key role in creating a firewall to stop contagion from Europe's debt problems. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)