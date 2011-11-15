TOKYO Nov 15 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi reiterated on Tuesday that there is no change in his stance that speculative or excessive yen gains are potentially damaging to the economy.

Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said he expects the Bank of Japan to decide on monetary policy as appropriate. The central bank is holding a two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)