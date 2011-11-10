TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday he will keep close watch on the foreign exchange market to see if there are speculative moves driving up the yen.

Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said he hopes the political situation in Italy will stabilise to help ease market jitters over the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

Azumi said he will exchange views on Europe with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde during her visit in Tokyo this weekend. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)