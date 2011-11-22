DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday it would be hard for the government to accept a call for the Bank of Japan to buy a massive amount of foreign bonds to stem the yen's rise.
Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kazumasa Iwata proposed earlier this month setting up a facility to have the central bank purchase 50 trillion yen($650 billion) of foreign-denominated bonds.
Azumi was speaking in parliament in response to a lawmaker's questions about the proposal which was put forward at a government panel meeting.
