Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday it would be hard for the government to accept a call for the Bank of Japan to buy a massive amount of foreign bonds to stem the yen's rise.

Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kazumasa Iwata proposed earlier this month setting up a facility to have the central bank purchase 50 trillion yen($650 billion) of foreign-denominated bonds.

Azumi was speaking in parliament in response to a lawmaker's questions about the proposal which was put forward at a government panel meeting.

($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)