TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's government is in
discussions to purchase Chinese government debt to diversify its
foreign exchange reserves, but leaders of the two countries need
to discuss the matter at a summit later this month before a
formal decision is made, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on
Tuesday.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said purchasing Chinese debt
would help strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Azumi also said that Japan maintains trust in the dollar and
would not expect its purchases of Chinese debt to lead to market
volatility.
