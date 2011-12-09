TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Friday urged European leaders to ease market concerns at their summit in Brussels.

"The meeting could affect next year's world economy. I want them to produce results to put the markets and the world at ease," Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Azumi also said the Japanese government is aiming to compile its fourth extra budget for the fiscal year to March after mid-December and to compile its 2012/13 annual budget by the end of this year. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)