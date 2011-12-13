(Repeats to chain to alerts)

TOKYO Dec 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Tuesday urged Europe to make further efforts to convince markets of its resolve to overcome the region's debt crisis but said that last week's agreement was one step forward towards fiscal discipline.

Azumi was speaking days after 26 European Union member states - all of them except Britain - reached an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper fiscal integration as part of efforts to solve the debt crisis that has shaken Europe for two years. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)