TOKYO Dec 19 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday he would monitor financial market moves closely following news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il has died.

"I'll closely watch what impact it could have," Azumi told reporters when asked about the impact the news could have on Japan's economy, adding that he would pay close attention to market moves in the afternoon session. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)