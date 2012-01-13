TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that there is no uncertainty over the country's policy to steadily reduce Iranian oil imports, one day after the government's top spokesman seemed to play down the chance of this happening.

Azumi, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, also said reducing oil imports was important to earn Japanese banks a waiver from U.S. sanctions designed to hamper Iran's ability to sell oil overseas and that without the waver Japan's economy and financial system would take a hit.

The United States plans to impose the sanctions to prevent Iran from using its nuclear programme to acquire nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for non-military use. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)