TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that he is worried about the rapid weakening of the euro and that Europe's debt woes are a concern for growth in the Japanese economy.

Azumi also said that he was worried that the impact of the euro zone's problems could spread to financial institutions through bond markets. (Reporting by Sumio Ito, Shinji Kitamura, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)