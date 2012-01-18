TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi on Wednesday reiterated his concern about the
potential impact from U.S. sanctions on Iran to Japan's economy
and said that the governmment will negotiate with the United
States to limit the impact.
"The damage would be quite tremendous if sanctions were
implemented immediately," Azumi told a news conference.
Azumi also said Japanese government bonds are being digested
stably and that yields were low, but that the government must
demonstrate a strong commitment to fiscal discipline to win
market confidence.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)