TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Wednesday reiterated his concern about the potential impact from U.S. sanctions on Iran to Japan's economy and said that the governmment will negotiate with the United States to limit the impact.

"The damage would be quite tremendous if sanctions were implemented immediately," Azumi told a news conference.

Azumi also said Japanese government bonds are being digested stably and that yields were low, but that the government must demonstrate a strong commitment to fiscal discipline to win market confidence.