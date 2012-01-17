TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that his trust in bonds issued by the euro zone's rescue fund has not been shaken by Standard & Poor's cutting its credit rating on the European Financial Stability Facility.

The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the dollar and an 11-year low versus the yen on Tuesday after S&P dealt the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading the credit rating of Europe's bailout fund.

Asked about the need to intervene in the foreign exchange market to respond to the weakening euro, Azumi said he wanted to carefully examine current movements in currency rates.

Azumi, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, also said he expected Japan to continue to reduce oil imports from Iran in the wake of a U.S. push to prevent Iran from making nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)