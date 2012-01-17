TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that his trust in bonds issued by the
euro zone's rescue fund has not been shaken by Standard & Poor's
cutting its credit rating on the European Financial Stability
Facility.
The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the
dollar and an 11-year low versus the yen on Tuesday after S&P
dealt the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading the credit
rating of Europe's bailout fund.
Asked about the need to intervene in the foreign exchange
market to respond to the weakening euro, Azumi said he wanted to
carefully examine current movements in currency rates.
Azumi, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet
meeting, also said he expected Japan to continue to reduce oil
imports from Iran in the wake of a U.S. push to prevent Iran
from making nuclear weapons.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)