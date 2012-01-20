MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek cooperation from the United States to proceed with its plan to raise funds to contain the fallout from Europe sovereign debt crisis.
Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said Japan would consider how to respond to the fund raising after hearing details from the Washington-based global lender, adding that it is ready to participate in discussions with other countries.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the European debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks from the United States and other countries. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.