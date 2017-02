TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Friday warned investors against pushing up the yen and vowed to act decisively against speculative and one-sided moves in foreign exchange markets.

Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said speculative yen-buying had gathered strength since last week due to lower U.S. interest rates.

He added that he was strongly concerned about whether the "one-sided yen rise" reflected economic fundamentals. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)