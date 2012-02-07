TOKYO Feb 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he would not rule out any measures against speculative currency moves.

Policymakers in Japan are concerned that the yen's persistent strength could further weaken exports and may derail the country's fragile recovery from the damage wrought by last year's earthquake and tsunami.

Azumi also said he hoped that debt talks in Greece would be resolved quickly. Greece's political leaders delayed their response to bailout terms from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, raising concerns of a chaotic default.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)