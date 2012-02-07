TOKYO Feb 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Tuesday he would not rule out any measures against
speculative currency moves.
Policymakers in Japan are concerned that the yen's
persistent strength could further weaken exports and may derail
the country's fragile recovery from the damage wrought by last
year's earthquake and tsunami.
Azumi also said he hoped that debt talks in Greece would be
resolved quickly. Greece's political leaders delayed their
response to bailout terms from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, raising concerns of a chaotic
default.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)