TOKYO, March 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the Chinese government has given Japan approval to purchase 65 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) in Chinese government debt as part of an agreement to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said the timing of purchases has not yet been set, but that Japan would start from a small amount and gradually increase purchases while taking market moves into consideration. ($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)