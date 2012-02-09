CORRECTED-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he would intervene in the foreign exchange market as appropriate while keeping a close watch on currency moves.
Azumi, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, said currency moves have been volatile over the past two to three weeks. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.