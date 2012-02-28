TOKYO Feb 28 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he told his counterparts at a Group of
20 meeting over the weekend that he is prepared to take firm
measures against excessive currency moves, reiterating his
threat of intervention against yen gains.
Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also
said he did not think a mention of currencies in the statement
after the G20 meeting signalled a significant change from
previous statements.
Leading economies told Europe on Sunday it must put up extra
money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help from the
rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its
opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)