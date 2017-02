TOKYO, March 5 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that Japan's economic conditions are improving due to the central bank's monetary easing in February and improvements in the U.S. economy.

Azumi, speaking before a parliamentary committee, also said that while the government needs to respect the BOJ's independence, it needs to closely coordinate with the central bank on monetary policy and fiscal policy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)