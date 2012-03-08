EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 17)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TOKYO, March 9 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday he wants the Bank of Japan to take timely and appropriate policy steps as bright signs are expected to emerge towards the spring.
The central bank's monetary easing last month has impacted both the stock market and currency market, Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The BOJ holds its next policy-setting meeting on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by pricing pressure and lower margins.
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing