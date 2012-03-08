TOKYO, March 9 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday he wants the Bank of Japan to take timely and appropriate policy steps as bright signs are expected to emerge towards the spring.

The central bank's monetary easing last month has impacted both the stock market and currency market, Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The BOJ holds its next policy-setting meeting on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)