BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
TOKYO, March 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision earlier to hold off on additional monetary policy easing and to expand a scheme intended to boost loans to industries with growth potential.
The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation, partly in response to political pressure on the central bank to act. (Reporting by Stanley White)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------