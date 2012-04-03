TOKYO, April 3 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Tuesday he hoped to see progress on whether
countries will contribute more to the International Monetary
Fund by a summit on April 20 after Europe strengthened its
defences against its sovereign debt crisis.
Azumi said Japan has not yet decided whether to contribute
more to the IMF, but would coordinate with other countries
before deciding its position.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said he wanted to debate with
other countries whether or not Europe itself needs to take more
steps to stem its debt woes before the IMF can play a bigger
role.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)