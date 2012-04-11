DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
TOKYO, April 11 Japan will enter talks with other countries this week on how to respond to the International Monetary Fund's call to boost its resources to tackle Europe's debt crisis, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday.
Azumi said he hopes Japan will clarify its stance on IMF funding in time for next week's meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Washington, after thoroughly consulting with China and other countries.
Finance leaders from the world's 20 biggest economies will discuss an increase of resources for the IMF to help it tackle euro zone debt problems when they meet next week in Washington.
Last month Europe expanded its own bailout capacity to 700 billion euros from 500 billion, hoping that G20 finance chiefs would agree to contribute more money to the IMF.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help nations deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.