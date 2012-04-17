TOKYO, April 17 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said
on Tuesday that Japan would provide $60 billion in loans to the
IMF amid renewed concerns about Europe's debt woes, a move that
it hopes will encourage other countries to contribute resources.
Group of 20 finance leaders major economies will meet this
week in Washington to discuss a plan to raise new resources for
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to contain the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis.
"I am confident that many other countries will pledge
contributions to the IMF," Azumi told a regular news conference
after a cabinet meeting.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose
above 6 percent on Monday for the first time since the beginning
of December, fuelling concerns that Madrid could fail to meet
deficit targets as the country acknowledged it has probably
tipped into its second recession since 2009.
That would raise the risk of the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy being pushed into seeking an international bailout.
