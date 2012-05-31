TOKYO, June 1 Japan will take decisive action if
excessive moves in the yen continue, Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Friday .
"It is clear that the current one-sided currency moves do
not reflect the economy's fundamentals," Azumi told a news
conference after a cabinet meeting.
"We will need to take decisive action if excessive currency
moves continue."
The dollar sank to a fresh 3-1/2 month low against the yen
and the euro hit an 11-1/2-year low against the rallying
Japanese currency overnight on heightened concerns about
Europe's debt troubles and weak U.S. economic data.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)