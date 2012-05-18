DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO May 18 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that he was monitoring currency moves with extra care and that he was prepared to respond as appropriate after the yen rose to a three-month high versus the dollar and the euro.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said speculators were over-reacting in currency markets and that he has confirmed with Group of Seven countries several times in the past that excessive currency moves are undesirable.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.