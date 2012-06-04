TOKYO, June 5 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi declined on Tuesday to comment on whether Group of Seven
countries will hold a conference call about Europe's debt crisis
and issue a joint statement.
Azumi told reporters at a news conference that many
countries are worried about economic uncertainty and it is
necessary for G7 countries to share a common understanding about
the global economy.
Finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading
industrialized powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone
debt crisis on Tuesday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
said, in a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the
17-nation European currency area.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)