TOKYO, June 8 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi reiterated his caution towards some lawmakers' calls for
the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds to help shore up the
economy, saying that it could hurt fiscal discipline.
"I'm aware that such proposals have been made in parliament
but we must respond cautiously from the standpoint of fiscal
discipline," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
An upper house lawmaker from the governing Democratic Party
told Reuters last month that the central bank should buy foreign
bonds to boost its balance sheet and weaken the
yen.
