TOKYO May 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Thursday a rise in the yen and falls in Tokyo
share prices do not reflect economic fundamentals, and he is
closely watching for excessive moves in the currency market.
He told reporters: "They do not reflect Japanese economic
fundamentals at all."
Asked about the yen's rise, he said: "It's a little
speculative, and I will keep close watch to see if speculators'
moves become one-sided."
The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 month low below 78.86 yen
as investors favoured the yen, the currency of the world's
largest creditor nation despite a mountain of
debt.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell sharply in early trade,
with exporters hurt by the yen's strength and risk
aversion heightened after Spain and Italy appeared increasingly
unable to finance their own debt.
