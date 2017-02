TOKYO May 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he is closely watching excessive moves in the yen, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

The yen on Thursday hit its highest in 3-1/2 months at 78.86 yen per dollar as Europe's sovereign debt crisis and baking sector concerns prompted investors to flock to the safe-haven currency. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)