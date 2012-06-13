UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
TOKYO, June 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday he is closely watching currency market moves and will respond appropriately as needed against the yen's rise.
"We're worried that the yen's rise could hurt business sentiment ... We're watching currency moves closely and want to respond (to yen rises) in a timely and appropriate way," Azumi told the budget committee of parliament's upper house. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.