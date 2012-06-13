TOKYO, June 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday he is closely watching currency market moves and will respond appropriately as needed against the yen's rise.

"We're worried that the yen's rise could hurt business sentiment ... We're watching currency moves closely and want to respond (to yen rises) in a timely and appropriate way," Azumi told the budget committee of parliament's upper house. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)