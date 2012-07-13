DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
TOKYO, July 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that Japan will take decisive action in the currency market if necessary, as an excessive rise in the yen would hurt its economy.
"An excessive rise in the yen would hurt Japan's economy and financial stability. I continue to watch the market carefully and will take decisive action if necessary," Azumi said in the upper house of the parliament.
The dollar was around 79.34 yen on Friday, down from Thursday's high of 79.97 yen. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)