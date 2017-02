TOKYO, July 17 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the government will take decisive action if excessive moves are seen in the currency market, Jiji news agency reported.

Azumi also said speculative moves were behind the yen's rise, according to Jiji.

The dollar hovered around 78.89 yen, not far from one-month lows hit on Monday. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)