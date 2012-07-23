BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 24 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he would not rule out any measures against excessive yen gains, repeating his readiness to act decisively in the currency market.
Azumi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the yen's recent one-sided movements do not reflect economic fundamentals and that he was watching currency movements with a greater sense of caution. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,