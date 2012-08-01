DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO Aug 1 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday he would not rule any possible step against excessive moves by the yen.
He made the comment to reporters at his ministry after answering questions about currencies in parliament, where he said the central bank should not buy foreign assets for the purpose of affecting currency rates.
Some lawmakers have argued that the BOJ should buy foreign assets to weaken the yen and thus support the export-reliant economy.
The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on Wednesday, falling as low as 77.90 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 1. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, Feb 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday the European Union must take on a bigger international role, saying the answer to crises from security to climate change, was to stick together and stop relying on the United States.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors