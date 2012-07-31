TOKYO, July 31 Recent yen gains have been
one-sided and clearly do not reflect Japan's economic
fundamentals, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, reiterated that Japan's
government is prepared to take firm measures against excessive
currency moves and that it won't exclude any measures.
The International Monetary Fund's view that the yen is
moderately overvalued shows that other countries are starting to
share Japan's views on currencies, Azumi said.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)