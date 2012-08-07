TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the government will extend its dollar credit line aimed at helping companies invest overseas by six months as part of its efforts to cope with a strong yen.

The government will extend the programme until the end of the fiscal year in March 2013, while paying close attention to risks a strong yen poses to the Japanese economy, he said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)