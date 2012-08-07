U.S. Treasury to sell $82 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the government will extend its dollar credit line aimed at helping companies invest overseas by six months as part of its efforts to cope with a strong yen.
The government will extend the programme until the end of the fiscal year in March 2013, while paying close attention to risks a strong yen poses to the Japanese economy, he said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO