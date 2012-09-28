TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Friday his successor is likely to talk about the
headwinds Japan is facing from a strong yen at a Group of Seven
finance ministers' meeting next month.
Azumi told reporters he hopes the new finance minister will
also explain the demerits of a strong yen at the G7 meeting and
meetings of the International Monetary Fund.
Japan will host IMF and G7 meetings next month in Tokyo.
Azumi is to give up his post and become acting
secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Party as Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda makes personnel changes to prepare for
an election expected in the coming months.
Noda has yet to announce who will replace Azumi as finance
minister.