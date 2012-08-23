TOKYO Aug 24 The Japanese government has not reached a decision yet on whether it will buy South Korean government debt, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday, as the two countries' diplomatic row over a territorial dispute escalates.

Speaking to reporters, Azumi also reiterated that the government might not extend a currency swap arrangement with South Korea after October.

Purchases of South Korean government debt and the currency swap were part of efforts to strengthen economic ties, but further cooperation has been thrown into doubt due to diplomatic tensions.