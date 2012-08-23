TOKYO Aug 24 The Japanese government has not
reached a decision yet on whether it will buy South Korean
government debt, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday, as
the two countries' diplomatic row over a territorial dispute
escalates.
Speaking to reporters, Azumi also reiterated that the
government might not extend a currency swap arrangement with
South Korea after October.
Purchases of South Korean government debt and the currency
swap were part of efforts to strengthen economic ties, but
further cooperation has been thrown into doubt due to diplomatic
tensions.