TOKYO, Sept 19 The Bank of Japan is likely to be
discussing whether to act now or wait, taking into account
recent moves by the Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday.
Azumi made the remark in a news conference after a cabinet
meeting, although he added he was not aware of how discussions
at the BOJ's policy meeting were unfolding.
The BOJ will likely consider easing policy on Wednesday or
signal its readiness to do so next month, as slowing global
growth risks delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.