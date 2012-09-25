TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Tuesday it is a mistake to assume there will be a
vacuum in currency policy because he will be taking up a new
position next month in the ruling Democratic Party.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, also said he stands ready to
take firm measures on currencies as long as he is finance
minister.
There may be some speculative currency moves in the short
term, but monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely to have
a strong impact in the mid- to long-term, he said.
Azumi will become acting secretary general of the ruling
Democratic Party as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda makes
personnel changes to prepare for an election.