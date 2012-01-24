TOKYO Jan 24 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi pledged on Tuesday to tackle fiscal reform to prevent
a European-style sovereign debt crisis, with the government
aiming to double the 5 percent sales tax by 2015 to fix tattered
public finances and fund social security.
With public debt about twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion
economy, the worst among industrial nations, Azumi said in
prepared remarks before an opening session of parliament that
the government must not turn its back on fiscal reform.
He also said he will work closely with the Bank of Japan to
beat deflation and shore up the economy, which he said is
picking up slowly but facing risks from Europe's debt crisis,
currencies, and power supply problems stemming from the nuclear
crisis triggered by last year's earthquake and tsunami.
"When looking at sovereign debt problems in Europe, it is
obvious that if finances were left in their present state it
could pose a big risk to efforts to achieve stable economic
growth," Azumi said.
"We need to tackle fiscal reform as soon as possible and lay
a foundation for stable economic growth through an integrated
reform of tax and social security."
The government plans to double the 5 percent sales tax in
two stages by 2015, and is urging opposition parties to join
talks on the proposal. But the main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party is seeking an early election instead.
Azumi said the government will submit bills related to the
sales tax to parliament by the end of the current fiscal year on
March 31.
With the government planning to issue debt totalling a
record 174.2 trillion yen ($2.26 trillion) next fiscal year,
Azumi said he would strive to secure market trust in fiscal
discipline.
"I will steer debt management appropriately while carrying
out issuance based on market needs and trends through close
dialogue with the market."
The government, which will rely on public debt to fund
nearly half of the 2012/13 draft budget to be sent to parliament
for approval, plans to spend a record 96 trillion yen including
reconstruction and pension costs, caving in to lawmakers'
demands on spending.
($1 = 77.1200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)