TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese industry will suffer from a hollowing out unless authorities take measures against the strong yen, new Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday.

The yen continues to hover near a record high against the dollar hit last month as investors seek the Japanese currency as a safe haven amid concerns about slowing U.S. and European economic growth and euro zone debt problems.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a former finance minister elected this week as Japan's sixth prime minister in five years, tapped the untested 49-year-old Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief, for the finance portfolio after his first choice turned it down. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)