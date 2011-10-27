TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Thursday he was ready to take firm steps against
the yen's rise as needed, adding that he was worried about
speculative moves behind the currency's recent strengthening,
with the dollar falling below 76 yen.
Azumi also welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision to ease
monetary policy on Thursday.
"I heard that the BOJ decided to ease further by buying 5
trillion yen ($65.8 billion) more in long-term government bonds.
It was an appropriate decision," he told reporters.
The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by boosting
purchases of government bonds as the yen's recent rise to record
highs and Europe's lingering debt woes clouded the outlook for
the world's third-biggest economy.
($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)