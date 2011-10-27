TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Thursday he was ready to take firm steps against the yen's rise as needed, adding that he was worried about speculative moves behind the currency's recent strengthening, with the dollar falling below 76 yen.

Azumi also welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision to ease monetary policy on Thursday.

"I heard that the BOJ decided to ease further by buying 5 trillion yen ($65.8 billion) more in long-term government bonds. It was an appropriate decision," he told reporters.

The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by boosting purchases of government bonds as the yen's recent rise to record highs and Europe's lingering debt woes clouded the outlook for the world's third-biggest economy. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)