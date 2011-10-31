BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that the strong yen is having a major impact on Japan's real economy, after the yen rose to a fresh record high against the dollar in early Asian trading hours.
Azumi made the comments in a speech to leaders of the ministry's local finance bureaus. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: