TOKYO, April 9 The head of Japan's powerful farming lobby group is to step down as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushes to liberalise the country's agricultural sector ahead of efforts to secure Asia-Pacific regional free trade agreements, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

JA-Zenchu (Central Union of Agricultural Co-operatives) President Akira Banzai is expected to announce his resignation later in the day. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)