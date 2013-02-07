BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday deflation is a monetary phenomenon and thus can be overcome by monetary policy.
Speaking in parliament, Abe also dismissed the view, expressed by Bank of Japan governor Masaaki Shirakawa and shared by some academics, that a shrinking population was the main cause of deflation in Japan.
"There are many other countries that are seeing their population decline. But Japan is the only country suffering from deflation," Abe said.
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, Poland, March 10 Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he saw a chance that economic growth would accelerate in the first quarter of 2017 to around three percent.