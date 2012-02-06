TOKYO Feb 6 Focusing solely on ensuring
price stability raises the risk of instability in the banking
system, a senior official of the Bank of Japan said on Monday.
"If a central bank prioritises price stability only ... it
magnifies the risk of financial system instability," BOJ
Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya said at a seminar hosted by
the Nomura Research Institute.
How to pursue price stability and financial stability at the
same time is likely to be the biggest challenge facing central
banks of advanced economies for the time being, he said.
